News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 04:07:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes reach out to Tex. CB who is set to visit this month

V6iibjo19mf8gcpdoktm
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Houston (Tex.) North Shore High School already has a Miami Hurricanes commitment in LB Corey Flagg, who had 20 tackles, four for losses, in his team’s recent 24-21 loss to Katy High School.And anot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}