News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 02:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes will get Sat. stop from Marcus Tate

Qrssvtzrkxqxsdo2evqz
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School Class of 2021 OL Marcus Tate is set to visit Miami on Saturday afternoon for an invite-only recruit barbecue and then will stay to watch the evening’s practi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}