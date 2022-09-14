During fall camp Head Coach Mario Cristobal emphasized that there would be an open competition for playing time. Based on what we have seen so far this season, Cristobal is following through on his word. “Performance is everything. There is no discrimination in playing time,” said Cristobal at his Monday press conference. “The guys that prove it, play. Game day is not an experiment. It’s not let see if a guy can do it. It’s guys that stood the test of time through practices and show that they can help us.” In the first two games, freshmen players earned their way on the field to help the team. Wesley Bissainthe, Anez Cooper, and Nyjalik Kelly all saw action in their first two games, and if they continue to shine in practice, we may see more of the young but inexperienced Canes. Bissainthe played 18 snaps and Kelly played 22 snaps and registered his first sack on Saturday against Southern Miss.

Cristobal has also raved about offensive lineman Anez Cooper. The late addition to the 2022 class has impressed many in camp and notched 35 collegiate snaps without being on campus for an entire calendar year. “Cooper’s going to be a great one and Cooper’s going to contribute a lot this year, Cristobal said. “At 355 pounds he moves like he’s 300. Reshaped his body. Here’s a guy that was a priority guy from the moment we arrived here in Coral Gables back in December. Knowing his coaches, Coach Cox, Coach Labeau really well, back there in Alabama. He’s everything they said he would be and more. Tremendous pride, toughness, great hips and hands, athletic, finishes blocks, a lot of pride in everything he does. Cooper has a 74.4 rating according to Pro Football Focus. The push from the young players is being embraced by the veterans on the roster. Positions are earned on Greentree Practice Field at Miami. “One of the first things Coach Cristobal ever said is that there’s no jobs right now,” said sophomore wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. “Everyone has to earn their role on the team. Every role is a big role. So no matter whether it’s a special teams role or offense or defense, just earn a role and you get it by performing out there on Greentree at the highest level.”

Some of the veterans feel that performing at a high level on the practice field is a responsibility and an opportunity to teach what the standard is at the University of Miami. “We definitely aware of it but we know anyway without the young guys pushing up on us, we know we have to be on top of our game anyway,” said Tyique Stevenson in a zoom press conference Tuesday. “They are looking up to us so we have to lead the way.” Bissainthe is being pushed to a point to contribute more to the linebacker position. Cristobal and the staff are still working to incorporate him on a more consistent basis and competition is elevating the overall play of the position group. “When guys see competition the whole purpose and the intent of competition is to make everyone aware that nothing but there very best is going to be good enough,” Cristobal said. Miami prepares for its toughest opponent of the 2022 season to date in Texas A&M this week, but do not be surprised if the aforementioned freshmen see the field again.