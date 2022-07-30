Miami Is Winning The In-State Recruiting Battles

Florida

Cormani McClain, Cornerback, Lakeland

The Gators are currently ranked 18th with 14 commits and are primed to add more to its class. Florida jumped eleven spots as they added Jakeem Jackson and Aiden Mizell to the class this week. Miami will continue to battle for Cedric Baxter and Cormani McClain which both seem like even races at this point between the Canes and Gators. McClain will likely stretch his recruitment deep into the season. Baxter will make his decision on August 10th with Texas, Texas A&M, and Florida leading the race for the four-star running back, but never count Miami out. Monroe Freeling, Samuel M’Pemba, and Will Norman, are all mutual targets for the Canes and Gators going forward.

Florida State

Rueben Bain, Linebacker, Miami Central (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Noles are barely in the conversation for some of the top prospects. They currently rank 44th in the national rankings (ten commits) with Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest all ahead of FSU in the ACC. Miami will be battling the Noles for Rueben Bain, Damari Brown, and Hykeem Williams, but it’s highly likely that those prospects commit to either Miami or elsewhere. Florida State could significantly boost its class by landing four-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Sampson took an official visit to Tallahassee in June.

