Miami Is Winning The In-State Recruiting Battles
Miami is certainly back to work with recruiting the state of Florida and is currently beating out their in-state rivals by a wide margin. Miami won battles for Malik Bryant and Tommy Kinsler this week and will be fighting for more blue-chip recruits this season.
As of today, Miami is ranked 8th nationally in the 2023 rankings, just two spots behind Clemson, the only other ACC team ahead of the Hurricanes.
Here's a list of 2023 Miami commits that chose Miami over Florida schools:
Raul Aguirre - Florida
Malik Bryant - Florida
Jackson Carver - Florida State
Nathaniel Joseph - Florida, Florida State, UCF
Tommy Kinsler - Florida, Florida State
Francia Mauigoa - Florida
Reid Mikeska - Florida
Jaden Rashada - Florida
Robert Stafford - Florida, Florida State, UCF, FIU
Frankie Tinilau - FAU, Florida State
Robby Washington - Florida State
Bobby Washington - FAU, Florida State, UCF, USF
Emory Williams - USF
The Hurricanes have a legitimate shot at a top-five 2023 class when it is all said and done, but let’s take a look at where Miami’s rivals stand so far and the head-to-head recruiting battles we will see this season.
Florida
The Gators are currently ranked 18th with 14 commits and are primed to add more to its class. Florida jumped eleven spots as they added Jakeem Jackson and Aiden Mizell to the class this week.
Miami will continue to battle for Cedric Baxter and Cormani McClain which both seem like even races at this point between the Canes and Gators. McClain will likely stretch his recruitment deep into the season. Baxter will make his decision on August 10th with Texas, Texas A&M, and Florida leading the race for the four-star running back, but never count Miami out.
Monroe Freeling, Samuel M’Pemba, and Will Norman, are all mutual targets for the Canes and Gators going forward.
Florida State
The Noles are barely in the conversation for some of the top prospects. They currently rank 44th in the national rankings (ten commits) with Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest all ahead of FSU in the ACC.
Miami will be battling the Noles for Rueben Bain, Damari Brown, and Hykeem Williams, but it’s highly likely that those prospects commit to either Miami or elsewhere. Florida State could significantly boost its class by landing four-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Sampson took an official visit to Tallahassee in June.
UCF
Although the Knights are not considered a rivalry, Miami often battles with UCF for state prospects. UCF currently has the 62nd-ranked class with just eight commits and if they missed out on John Walker that would have been a significant blow to the class. The addition of Walker (the highest-ranked commit in program history to the class), moved the Knights up nine spots this week giving them a solid foundation to continue an ascension up the ranks.
Head Coach Gus Malzhan has plenty of time to build his class as he only has a total of eight commits but did well to land twins Andrew and Michael Harris, the only two to commits to the Knights this calendar year besides Walker.
FAU is the last FBS school to rank in the top 100 at 92nd with nine commits.