Miami Kicker Andres Borregales Named To Lou Groza Watch List

The hometown University of Miami kicker is among 30 kickers in the country to make the selections for the Lou Groza Award Watch List. Andres “Andy” Borregales was named Wednesday morning to the list by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

The annual award is presented since 1992 to the best kicker in college football, the award is named after the Pro Football Hall of Famer by the same name.

Borregales is the sixth Hurricane named to a preseason watch list, including the first on special teams, Andy is one of four named from the ACC.

Borregales received All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition in 2021. He went 17-of-21 on field goals and connected on all 45 of his extra-point attempts.

The Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, FL) graduate, spent most of his years at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), averaged 59.8 yards per kickoff, and compiled 37 touchbacks in his senior year. He went five-of-six on field goals of 40-plus yards, including tying a school record by hitting a 55-yarder.

Andy is hoping to become the second Borregales to win the award. Older brother, Jose Borregales, is the only Lou Groza Award recipient in the program’s history, winning the award in 2020. If Andy can win the Groza, it would be the first time in college football history that two brothers both won the award.



