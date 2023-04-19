Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidy certainly has a type based on the first two defensive backs added to the 2024 class. Long, versatile, and can tackle in space.

On Wednesday, four-star defensive back Isaiah Thomas made his commitment to Miami's 2024 class. He chose Miami over Auburn, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Pitt. His decision had much to do with his relationship with Miami defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae.

"I'm really close with Coach Addae, Thomas said. It's a great relationship. I look up to him as someone who has experience at the power five level and at the pro level. I just want to play for him."

Thomas visited Miami for the first time last weekend for Miami's spring game and really connected with Addae, defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, and Head Coach Mario Cristobal. The relationship started with Addae's relationship with the coaches at CAI who was also instrumental in bringing Akheem Mesidor to Miami.

"We talked in that room for about an hour," Thomas said. "We talked about the rebuild and [Cristobal] broke down how he is changing the culture of the U and how he will bring the U back. I am confident that he's going to bring the program back and I want to be a part of that."

Thomas is Canadian and has a very similar background to Canadian native Mesidor who attended the same high school as Thomas at Clearwater Academy International (CAI). Mesidor hosted Thomas during his visit.

"Me and Akheem were able to connect on the visit. He showed me around. He had nothing but great things to say about Miami. I loved the experience."

Thomas is very much looking forward to learning from both Guidry and Addae and Thomas called Guidry 'a great defensive coordinator' and was impressed with what he did with Marshall. His strongest connection with the staff is clearly with Addae.

"Coach Addae called me and we talked for about 30 minutes and we just connected. He was roommates with one of my coaches back home in Toronto. We both come from similar backgrounds. Both of our dads are born in Ghana and moved to America when they were teenagers. So we have very similar backgrounds."