Miami lands commitment from No. 1 center SJ Alofaituli
SJ Alofaituli is the top-rated offensive center in the 2025 class and so he would be a big pickup for any of his three final programs.Miami, Michigan and Nebraska made the cut for the Las Vegas Bis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news