The wait is over for Miami fans. The first non-kicker commit of the class is finally in the books and it is a big one - high potential Georgia native quarterback Judd Anderson. Miami has made the 6'7" two-sport athlete a priority since they evaluated his film back in March. Anderson has all the qualities Miami has searched for in a future signal caller - pocket presence, anticipation, natural arm talent and an overall 'juice' that is contagious. All of those intangibles made him a rising prospect for programs like Georgia Tech, Tennessee and North Carolina. The athletic pro-style passer was one of the first evaluations for new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson upon arrival and quickly earned an offer. Anderson saw that early love from Miami and it immediately moved them to the front of the pack. "I love what coach Dawson is going to do with this offense. I honestly love this staff," said Anderson.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUFNSS0gRG9u4oCZdCB3b3JyeS0gSVRTIE9OISEhIFNlZSB54oCZ YWxsIHNvb24hISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29jYW5lcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvY2FuZXM8L2E+IPCfn6fwn5+p8J+ZjPCfj7wgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaF9jcmlzdG9iYWw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoX2NyaXN0b2JhbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoRGF3c29uX1VNP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aERhd3Nvbl9VTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9k dHJhaW4yOTAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkdHJhaW4yOTAxPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRmllbGQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRmllbGQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xM1cyZW1RQ3FCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcTNXMmVt UUNxQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdWRkIEFuZGVyc29uIChASnVkZEFuZGVy c29uMjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVkZEFuZGVy c29uMjIvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDQ0ODM5NzczODA1OTM2NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK