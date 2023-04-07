Miami Lands High Potential 2024 QB Judd Anderson
The wait is over for Miami fans. The first non-kicker commit of the class is finally in the books and it is a big one - high potential Georgia native quarterback Judd Anderson.
Miami has made the 6'7" two-sport athlete a priority since they evaluated his film back in March.
Anderson has all the qualities Miami has searched for in a future signal caller - pocket presence, anticipation, natural arm talent and an overall 'juice' that is contagious.
All of those intangibles made him a rising prospect for programs like Georgia Tech, Tennessee and North Carolina.
The athletic pro-style passer was one of the first evaluations for new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson upon arrival and quickly earned an offer.
Anderson saw that early love from Miami and it immediately moved them to the front of the pack. "I love what coach Dawson is going to do with this offense. I honestly love this staff," said Anderson.
Anderson was able to get down to South Florida for a visit Thursday and the energy from Dawson and Cristobal solidified the choice for Anderson.
“Miami is just a special place and the energy is just different there! Coach Cristobal and that entire staff are just not only amazing people and coaches but they do everything right! Everything about Miami felt like home for me and my family and it’s such an amazing place!”
The best passers in the NFL right now have mostly fit the mold of three-star underrated stars that have traits that translate to rapid growth at the position - players like Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a former Mario Cristobal player at Oregon. Anderson has the chance to be just that.
On top of being an 1800 yard, 17 touchdown passer, Anderson is a standout on the basketball court as well. His team finished the season in the final four at state and he was one of the top scorers and rebounders for his squad.
On the football field, his arm talents has helped elevate blue-chip wide receiver Zion Ragins to being one of the best players at his position, as well. Anderson made the move to Jones County to play in the toughest level of Georgia high school football and led his squad to a playoff berth.
Miami now holds a commitment from Anderson and top kicker Abram Murray. The Canes were in a similar spot last year before a wave of commitment after the inclusion of 2023 three-star passer Emory Williams.
Anything is possible with Cristobal at the helm, and if 2023 is any indicator, big news is on the way and potentially soon coming off the news of Anderson's commitment
