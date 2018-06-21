THE LATEST

Class-of-2020 linebacker Devon Betty holds a number of major offers and says Miami holds the edge in his recruitment as things stand now. On Friday, the St. Thomas Aquinas standout singled out UM but also mentioned Georgia and Michigan as schools of interest.

Betty recently camped at Miami and also holds offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma and others. He has set no timetable for a commitment

IN HIS WORDS

--“Miami and Michigan are in touch the most. They both show a lot of love.”

--“If I’m going to be honest with you, I like my Miami best. It’s just because of the program and the love they show. I love Coach [Manny] Diaz]

--“Georgia isn’t telling me much, but they show love. I want to visit.”