Miami leads for 2020 in-state linebacker
THE LATEST
Class-of-2020 linebacker Devon Betty holds a number of major offers and says Miami holds the edge in his recruitment as things stand now. On Friday, the St. Thomas Aquinas standout singled out UM but also mentioned Georgia and Michigan as schools of interest.
Betty recently camped at Miami and also holds offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma and others. He has set no timetable for a commitment
IN HIS WORDS
--“Miami and Michigan are in touch the most. They both show a lot of love.”
--“If I’m going to be honest with you, I like my Miami best. It’s just because of the program and the love they show. I love Coach [Manny] Diaz]
--“Georgia isn’t telling me much, but they show love. I want to visit.”
RIVALS TAKE: Betty says Miami leads and there’s no reason to doubt that. Michigan and Georgia are also in play, but the Hurricanes seem to be in the driver’s seat for the time being. Betty isn’t in a hurry to make a commitment, so things could change.