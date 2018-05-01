As a freshman on the varsity, Vandagriff lined up at a few different positions, but he will be a quarterback the next three years and on the next level. Last fall, he has 34 receptions for 472 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Ay quarterback, he was 14-25 for 267 Yards and two touchdowns passing. He also rushed for 120 yards and three more touchdowns. If that wasn't enough, he averaged 35 yards as the punter.

The freshman won the Quarterback MVP at the Rivals 3-stripe camp presented by adidas in Atlanta a few weeks and he now has his first offer. Jon Richt of Miami was on campus Monday and watched practice and he offered Vandagriff before leaving.

Brock Vandagriff is a new name to many, but he won't be for long. The 2021 quarterback out of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Academy had his first spring practice Monday and it will be a day he remembers for a very long time.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I'm speechless about getting my first offer to be honest," said Vandagriff. "I'm so thankful that God has given me this opportunity."

ON MIAMI: "Honestly I know more about the Richt family than I do about their football program at this point. The way they represent themselves off the field is as impressive as the success they have on the field. At this point, knowing they were the first to believe in me speaks volumes. I'm glad they've done their homework on me and I will begin it on them."

IN-STATE SCHOOL HAS HOSTED HIM: " I always enjoy going to Georgia because it is in my back yard. They allowed me to sit in on the quarterback meetings and that is really interesting to see how the coaches and players interact. Also, their practices are up-tempo and fast paced."

TWO ACC SCHOOLS ON HIS RADAR: "When I visited Duke this year, it was good to see coach Cut (David Cutcliffe) and coach Faris again since last years camp. Coach Cut goes out of his way to interact with me and I really like that. I got to watch a practice there as well and sit in on the QB meetings too! I plan on throwing there again this summer.

"It was my first time traveling to Chapel Hill and I have to say I really like the Jordan gear they get hooked up with. Coach Heck took some time out of his day and gave me his thoughts on quarterback play. I am looking forward to the North Carolina camp on June 10 and working in their new indoor facility."

SUMMER PLANS: "At this time, I plan to go to the North Carolina quarterback camp and one day camps at Duke, Georgia and Clemson. I'd love to visit Miami too if we can get it worked out."

ON WINNING MVP: "It was an amazing feeling. I surely did not expect it. When I heard my name called a rush of excitement went through me. "