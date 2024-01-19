Miami linebacker Keontra Smith declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday. Smith made his decision public via social media.

The fifth-year senior played sparingly in the 2023 season, seeing action in 11 games and making one start totaling 15 tackles (four solo). Over his career at Miami, Smith registered 110 total tackles (51 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Smith was a four-star defensive back from local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), ranking as the 25th-ranked cornerback in the nation. He committed to Miami over Auburn, Michigan, and Penn State offers.

He joins Kamren Kinchens, James Williams, Leonard Taylor, Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, Te'Cory Couch, Jaden Davis, and Branson Deen as potential 2024 NFL draftees.