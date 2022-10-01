The linebacker core has been serviceable this season, helping the Miami defense hold opponents to just over 87 yards per game on the ground (19th best in the country) and there is an improvement in missed tackles that plagued this team last year. Miami allowed nearly 140 rushing yards per game last year, good for 41st in the nation. Even with Corey Flagg leading the team in tackles last week with eight, there is something missing on the second level of the defense. Outside of Flagg, the second highest tackle total last week was three by Keontra Smith. That lack of production (15 tackles, two tackles for loss by the entire unit) and missed the continuous missed assignments (ex. Flagg allowed an 89-yard touchdown in coverage) continues the feeling that the linebackers are still nowhere close to Miami caliber.

Could a lack of consistent reps be plaguing the group? The snap count outside of Flagg, has been split up pretty evenly between three players, Smith (24), Waynmon Steed (18), and Caleb Johnson (17). The grades for the entire group are below average and the split in snaps should be in question based on those numbers. With the season not resembling championship caliber, the Hurricane community has started to call upon an increased opportunity for the younger players on the roster. Youngsters Wesley Bissainthe and Chase Smith both are not getting significant snaps. Bissainthe was on the field for just five snaps and Smith played strictly special teams in the loss.

