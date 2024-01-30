RALEIGH, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (14-7, 5-5 ACC) could not complete the comeback on Tuesday, falling to the NC State Wolfpack (14-7, 6-4 ACC), 74-68, at PNC Arena.

“We just didn’t shoot the ball very well, and a lot of the credit goes to their defense,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Every game is the same. They’re all worth one, and we have to bounce back and play well on Saturday.”

Fourth-year junior Nijel Pack registered his third 20-point contest of the season, pouring in a team-leading 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Two Hurricanes recorded double-doubles in the game – Norchad Omier (18 points, 14 rebounds) and junior Wooga Poplar (10 points, 10 rebounds). Omier currently leads all ACC players in double-doubles with 11 on the year.

The Hurricanes outrebounded NC State 46-31, and freshman Paul Djobet set a new career high in rebounding with six boards.