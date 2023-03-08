CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team fell to the Jacksonville Dolphins, 6-3, Wednesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“When you’re coming off that series with Florida, you hope you get it out of your system,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “We were very nonchalant. We were just very quiet, going through the motions.”

Six straight Dolphins (9-5) reached safely in the ninth, totaling four Jacksonville runs to break the 2-2 tie.

Miami (8-5) brought the tying-run to the plate in the bottom half, but the Dolphins generated a double play to end the game.

Jacksonville starter Richard Long tossed 5 1/3 hitless innings to set the tone for the visitors. The Dolphins’ attack backed Long in the third with a two-run blast from Chase Molloy.

After the Hurricanes loaded the bases and broke up Long’s no-hitter, Miami freshman second baseman Blake Cyr leveled the score with a two-RBI single in the sixth.

Redshirt senior right-hander Leighton Alley (1-0) earned the win in relief, while redshirt sophomore righty Chris Lotito (3) picked up the save.

Miami right-handed hurler Ronaldo Gallo (0-2) was tagged with the loss after appearing in the ninth.

Up next, the Hurricanes open ACC action Friday against No. 19 NC State. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.