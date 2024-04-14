In the upcoming years, Miami will attempt to make a claim to be "offensive line U" as draft hopefuls Javion Cohen and Matt Lee will look to start a pipeline of offensive linemen to the NFL.

Current offensive linemen Anez Cooper, Zach Carpenter, and Jalen Rivers may be the next in line to continue that trend along with Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola in the future. Recruits from across the country recognize the development, including four-star SJ Alofaituli from Las Vegas powerhouse high school Bishop Gorman.

"They think the best decision for me is to come to Miami," Alofaituli said of the Miami coaches. "I think they are very smart people."

Those smart people he was referring to are head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, who helped host Alofaituli during the team's official visit to Miami for its annual spring game, where he got to see his former teammate Elija Lofton in action.

"It was definitely a blessing, especially with Coach Mirabal blowing up my phone and texting me all the time; I had to see it in person. I had to see what everything was about over here especially with my teammate Elija Lofton over here. He's making some noise over here, I had to see what it was about. Truly blessed by this experience."

During the visit, Mirabal had a chance to bond with the number one center and his family.

"He tells me he likes the way I play a lot," SJ said. "Just bully ball. He's a great human being as well. Him meeting my mom is also a great thing. I look forward to what we have in the future."

The Miami coaches visited Alofaituli in Vegas several times to confirm their interest.

"They came to my school, Bishop Gorman, two or three times, so seeing them over here on their turf was just a great experience. They've been together a long time, and they definitely got it down for how long they been in the game."

Miami provides an opportunity for every player to earn their spot on the team, which Alofaituli recognizes.

"It opens my eyes a lot. Just how much they are involved with the true freshman, like Francis [Mauigoa] and Rueben Bain. I played Rueben Bain my freshman year. I started, and that was the first guy I played against when we played Miami Central. I was scared, but I still held it down. Seeing Rueben Bain today made me realize that, freshmen, it doesn't matter. If you can play ball, you can really start."

Lofton's early success at Miami is a factor for SJ, and his former teammate is helping to recruit him to Miami.

"When he was leaving, of course, he was trying to get me over here. He's been telling me a lot of great things about the program. A lot of videos of him making crazy catches; it's crazy, especially because I was just playing with him during the season."

Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, and Miami are the schools doing a great job recruiting him. The talented O-Lineman says Miami is guaranteed an official visit, but a date has not been set yet. Alabama, Nebraska, and Oregon are also set to get a date for an official visit.

"Miami is definitely up there for me...they checked a lot of boxes for me," Alofaituli. "There are a lot of good things happening over here with the program, the facilities, and all that. Especially with the people, though. The people are what make Miami special. There are a lot of great people in this facility, and I appreciate it a lot...But I think it's fair share right now between all my top schools."