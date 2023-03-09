It's been a decade since the Miami Hurricanes were the top-seeded team in the ACC tournament. The 2013 Shane Larkin-led team defeated North Carolina in 2013 to hoist the ACC title. Since then, Jim Larrañaga has been seeking another run at it. Coming off a thrilling victory against Pittsburgh to become ACC regular season champions, Miami is hoping to stay hot heading into Greensboro, North Carolina. "It took us 10 years to do that again," Larrañaga said. "I hope it doesn't take us another 10." Kicking things off with No. 9 seed Wake Forest, here are the keys to a successful trip before the NCAA Tournament.

1. Stick to the script.

Expect Wooga Poplar to step up in the ACC Tournament.

2. Continue to dominate the glass.

Trust in Norchad Omier around the basket.

Despite being undersized in a majority of contests, Miami has stayed true to crashing the boards and fighting for rebounds. Limiting extra possessions was crucial to winning eight of their last nine games. The Hurricanes were not out-rebounded since their road loss to Pitt back in late January. That's nine consecutive games in which they grab more boards than in its opponent. Norchad Omier has been the backbone of Miami's success around the basket. He's averaging 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night, both team highs. He's played in every game this season and will be crucial to victories in March and maybe April. Omier is the first big man to notch double-figures in rebounding during the Larrañaga era at Miami.

3. Close out games in the final minutes.

Sharing the ball is crucial to Miami's success.