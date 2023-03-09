Miami MBB: Keys To A Successful ACC Tournament Run
It's been a decade since the Miami Hurricanes were the top-seeded team in the ACC tournament.
The 2013 Shane Larkin-led team defeated North Carolina in 2013 to hoist the ACC title. Since then, Jim Larrañaga has been seeking another run at it.
Coming off a thrilling victory against Pittsburgh to become ACC regular season champions, Miami is hoping to stay hot heading into Greensboro, North Carolina.
"It took us 10 years to do that again," Larrañaga said. "I hope it doesn't take us another 10."
Kicking things off with No. 9 seed Wake Forest, here are the keys to a successful trip before the NCAA Tournament.
1. Stick to the script.
Miami's recipe this season has been playing team basketball. The Hurricanes have many weapons on both sides of the floor, so there is no need to force shots or "hero ball".
The strategy has worked thus far, as its 24-win campaign ties the most in program history. Now entering tournament play, spreading the ball will be vital to the Hurricanes' offense.
Miami has five players scoring above 10 points per game - Isaiah Wong (15.9), Jordan Miller (15.1), Norchad Omier (14.1), and Nijel Pack (13.4). That doesn't include Wooga Poplar, who is averaging 8.2 points in 30 games this season.
Poplar will play a key role for Miami. Larrañaga has spoken highly of the sophomore guard to step up in big-time moments since the offseason.
"I'm really expecting Wooga Poplar to step up and fill the big shoes of Kameron McGusty," he said back in August.
Poplar had an 18-point outburst in the season finale, which included six three-pointers in the 78-76 win over Pitt. Poplar seems primed for any scenario.
Miami did not have trouble scoring against the Demon Deacons, racking up 96 points in a home victory. The concern will be opening the game with a rhythm offensively. Wake Forest already has a game under its belt with a last-second shot-winning game over Syracuse at Greensboro Coliseum. Starting fast will be vital to helping the Hurricanes' chances to advance into the semifinals.
2. Continue to dominate the glass.
Despite being undersized in a majority of contests, Miami has stayed true to crashing the boards and fighting for rebounds. Limiting extra possessions was crucial to winning eight of their last nine games.
The Hurricanes were not out-rebounded since their road loss to Pitt back in late January. That's nine consecutive games in which they grab more boards than in its opponent.
Norchad Omier has been the backbone of Miami's success around the basket. He's averaging 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night, both team highs. He's played in every game this season and will be crucial to victories in March and maybe April.
Omier is the first big man to notch double-figures in rebounding during the Larrañaga era at Miami.
3. Close out games in the final minutes.
This is postseason basketball so we're due for some wild finishes. With that said, closing games is an obvious must for the Hurricanes.
Miami works best when the ball is shared. They've been able to wrap games up when everyone gets touches late - especially on the road or neutral sites.
Isaiah Wong will surely shoot at important moments, but he isn't the only one that can take them. Nijel Pack has a special ability to convert from beyond the arc, and Jordan Miller is a "jack of all trades."
Trusting in the depth and experience of this team will be what separates this group from any other in the tournament.
