Miami Millionare's Club 7-on-7 Tournament: Notable Performers

Nobody runs local events with star-studded talent like South Florida. Sunday's 7-on-7 tournament, hosted by the Miami Millionares' Club and former Miami Hurricanes running back Cam'Ron Harris was filled with talent from Miami-Dade and Broward County. The final came down to South Florida powerhouses Miami Central (FL) and Chaminade-Maddona (FL). A game-sealing interception gave the Lions the championship, along with the $5,000 reward. Miami Edison and Gulliver Prep (Miami) were no shows at the tournament so unfortunately, we did not get to see Miami commit Nathaniel Joseph or LSU commit Jalen Brown. Here are some of the notable performers during the day-long event.

This was Joshisa Trader's first time suiting up for Chaminade - he didn't disappoint. Trader started off the morning with two touchdowns from Cedric Bailey against Doral Academy (FL), including a ridiculous one-handed grab. He even lined up in the secondary, notching an interception. The four-star wideout made his presence felt in the title game, which was also his first time facing off against Central, who he played with as a sophomore. Trader played on both sides of the field playing at defensive back, showing his worth as the Lions came out victorious. Trader is high on Miami's 2024 wide receiver board.

Versatile is the perfect word to describe Edwin Joseph after this weekend’s performance. Joseph did it all for Chaminade, getting them in scoring position as a wideout and locking down at cornerback. He earned MVP honors at the tournament thanks to his tournament-winning interception against Central in the final. Despite being listed as a wider receiver, Joseph could very well play in the secondary at the collegiate level. He's being targeted primarily by Penn State, Utah, and USF. We spoke to him a few weeks back, and he told us that Miami has yet to reach out.

Dillard (FL) is in good hands with Arthur Jenkins on the field. The three-star receiver opened the 7-on-7 with back-to-back touchdowns in the end zone. Jenkins did a great job using his frame to his advantage. Jenkins is currently committed to FAU.

Also a top performer at Tutu Atwell's 7-on-7 tournament last week, Lawayne McCoy lived in the end zone throughout the afternoon. A new addition to Central's receiver core, alongside guys like Lamar Seymore and Cataurus Hicks, McCoy makes this offense even harder to contain. That will be key in the postseason, as the Rockets look to earn their fourth consecutive state title. The three-star has offers from Bowling Green, FIU, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

The leader of the Chaminade-Madonna defense was lock-down once again. Despite his size, D'Angelo Ponds matched up with the each team's top weapon, regardless of size. In the championship game against Central, Ponds didn't allow a single catch. His ability to eliminate the slot whether in zone or man against elite South Florida talent proves he has Power 5 ability. Ponds ran a 10.65 100-meter time this off-season and has a state championship resume. His offer sheet includes Syracuse and a number of 'Group of Five' programs.

One of the youngest players in the tournament was Miami Central 2025 defensive back Amari Wallace. He was tasked with island, man-on-man coverage but lived up to the billing of his early elite offers. Wallace picked off Chaminade-Madonna and made a highlight-worthy pass break up on Miami target and Dillard running back Chris Johnson to save a score. His performance at corner adds to his value as his natural position is as at safety. His early impact on the Rockets could lead to Miami interest soon.

If there is a 7on7 event in South Florida, William Fowles touchdowns will be part of the action. His ability to threaten any coverage vertically is special. The four-star wideout helped to beat Miami Central in pool play on a contested touchdown catch and split the Miami Norland defense for a score as well.



Richard Dandridge continues to prove he was a steal for Temple. The speedy slot has the ability to run the entire route tree, but his ability to get over the top and track the football is what makes him so special. Coming off a successful 7on7 season for the Miami Immortals and collecting over 1000 yards as a junior, it would not be surprising if someone tried to poach Dandridge before early signing day.

The return of Santana Fleming is here. The four-star looked comfortable in the Western offense, leading the team in scores. His familiarity with three-star Western QB Collin Hurst is easy to see and the duo should be one of Broward County's most productive if Sunday was a glimpse of what is to come.

The recent Pitt commit was dominant at times for the Rockets. Lamar Seymore showcased his usual elite hands and signature confidence. Very few defensive backs could keep up with Seymore and it looks like he could be the alpha in the receiver room for Central.