Miami moves up to 13th in the AP poll after a 30-7 win over Southern Miss. Miami will travel to Texas A&M this week which took a tumble in the poll to 24th after its 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

Miami is the second-ranked team in the ACC behind Clemson who remains ranked 5th after a 35-12 win over FCS team Furman. NC State (16th), Wake Forest (19th), and Pitt (23rd) remain in the top-25 to give the ACC five teams in the poll. Pitt was the only ranked team to lose over the weekend falling to Tennessee in overtime 34-27. The Volunteers are now ranked 15th.

Miami is now the highest-ranked team in Florida as the Gators were defeated by Kentucky 26-16. The Wildcats vaulted eleven spots to 8th and Florida drops to 18th as a result. Idle Florida State remains unranked along with UCF as the Golden Knights lost to ACC school Louisville 20-14.

Georgia is now the number one team in the nation as Alabama dropped one spot after struggling with unranked Texas, but left Austin with a 20-19 win. After the loss, the Longhorns are now ranked 21st.

Notre Dame drops completely out of the poll after losing to Marshall 26-21 at home.