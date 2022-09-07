News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-07 10:16:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Moves Up In Poll, Continues To Receive Praise For Week One

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

The Hurricanes were dominant in a 70-13 week one over Bethune. Miami did not punt the entire game and looked clinical on offense. The defense gave up some big plays but that is always expected in the season-opener. Miami caused three turnovers as one resulted in a Gilbert Frierson pick-six.

The world took notice and here are some developments going into week two.

  Rankings movement  

Miami moves up one spot in the AP Poll from 16th to 15th thanks to NC State’s narrow 21-20 win over East Carolina and Georgia’a shalacking of Oregon 49-3. The Ducks who probably miss Mario Cristobal are now unranked.

Florida jumped over Miami however as they pulled out a gutsy win over Utah in the swamp 29-26 and the Utes also remain ahead of the Canes despite its loss at 13.

In the ACC, Clemson dropped one spot to fifth after pulling away late against Georgia Tech 41-10. Michigan moved up four spots over Clemson to 4th after its 51-7 blowout win over Colorado State. Pittsburgh remains in the same spot at 17 as they were able to squeeze out a win in the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against West Virginia Thursday night 38-31. Wake Forest dropped one spot to 23rd after the unranked Gators jumped many teams and are now ranked 12th in the nation. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play after a blood clot issue.

Notre Dame dropped from 5th to 8th after it’s 21-10 loss to then 2nd ranked Ohio State. Georgia jumped the Buckeyes after its impressive showing and Alabama remains number one after a 55-0 opening win over Utah State. Texas A&M remains ranked at 6th after a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston State.

  PFF Praise  

Pro Football Focus ranked Miami as its number one overall team after all of the week one games are now officially in the books.

Miami received a 96.3 overall grade, 1st in the FBS among 131 teams. The Canes ranked 1st on offense and 8th on defense. Miami also ranked first in run offense and top five in pass offense (4th), receiving offense (2nd), and run blocking (4th).

The Hurricanes ranked in the top ten in other categories including overall defense (8th), run defense (7th) and special teams (6th).

Of note, Miami ranks 74th in tackling.

Going into the season the statistical mega site ranked Miami as the seventh-ranked defensive line but third in the ACC behind Pittsburgh (6th) and Clemson (2nd).


Offensive Lineman Honored

In his first game back from a leg injury since September of last year, the third-year player Jalen Rivers earned player of the week honors from the ACC. He helped Miami gain over 600 yards of offense in the season-opening win over Bethune. The 6'5" 325-pound guard was part of a unit that did not allow a sack and helped the Hurricanes gain over 300 yards on the ground.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}