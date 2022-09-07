The Hurricanes were dominant in a 70-13 week one over Bethune. Miami did not punt the entire game and looked clinical on offense. The defense gave up some big plays but that is always expected in the season-opener. Miami caused three turnovers as one resulted in a Gilbert Frierson pick-six. The world took notice and here are some developments going into week two.

Rankings movement

Miami moves up one spot in the AP Poll from 16th to 15th thanks to NC State’s narrow 21-20 win over East Carolina and Georgia’a shalacking of Oregon 49-3. The Ducks who probably miss Mario Cristobal are now unranked. Florida jumped over Miami however as they pulled out a gutsy win over Utah in the swamp 29-26 and the Utes also remain ahead of the Canes despite its loss at 13. In the ACC, Clemson dropped one spot to fifth after pulling away late against Georgia Tech 41-10. Michigan moved up four spots over Clemson to 4th after its 51-7 blowout win over Colorado State. Pittsburgh remains in the same spot at 17 as they were able to squeeze out a win in the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against West Virginia Thursday night 38-31. Wake Forest dropped one spot to 23rd after the unranked Gators jumped many teams and are now ranked 12th in the nation. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play after a blood clot issue.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj414oOjIGluIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FQX1RvcDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBUF9Ub3AyNTwvYT4h IPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hreFR1QlRmZzgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oa3hUdUJUZmc4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBGb290 YmFsbCAoQEFDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY3MjIzODg1MzEyOTU4NDY3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Notre Dame dropped from 5th to 8th after it’s 21-10 loss to then 2nd ranked Ohio State. Georgia jumped the Buckeyes after its impressive showing and Alabama remains number one after a 55-0 opening win over Utah State. Texas A&M remains ranked at 6th after a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston State.

PFF Praise

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIE1JQU1JIFBJQ0sgU0lYIPCfmqggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzNVMnhuczJpUE4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zVTJ4bnMyaVBO PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBDb2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVz LzE1NjYxNjQyNTk1NjE2NzY4MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Pro Football Focus ranked Miami as its number one overall team after all of the week one games are now officially in the books. Miami received a 96.3 overall grade, 1st in the FBS among 131 teams. The Canes ranked 1st on offense and 8th on defense. Miami also ranked first in run offense and top five in pass offense (4th), receiving offense (2nd), and run blocking (4th). The Hurricanes ranked in the top ten in other categories including overall defense (8th), run defense (7th) and special teams (6th). Of note, Miami ranks 74th in tackling. Going into the season the statistical mega site ranked Miami as the seventh-ranked defensive line but third in the ACC behind Pittsburgh (6th) and Clemson (2nd).



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYW0gS2luY2hlbnMgZ2l2ZXMgdGhlIE1pYW1pIEh1cnJpY2FuZXMg dGhlaXIgZmlyc3QgZGVmZW5zaXZlIElOVCBvZiB0aGUgTWFyaW8gQ3Jpc3Rv YmFsIGVyYSDwn5mMPGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcllHV2pP UWZ4dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JZR1dqT1FmeHc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUEZGIENvbGxlZ2UgKEBQRkZfQ29sbGVnZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfQ29sbGVnZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2NjE1OTQ5MzQ0 ODMxODk3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMywgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Offensive Lineman Honored

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIE9uZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FD Q0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQ0NGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gT2ZmZW5zaXZlIExpbmVtYW4gb2YgdGhlIFdlZWvigJQgSmFsZW4gUml2 ZXJzIPCfmYw8YnI+PGJyPvCfl54gOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v YWxDNGV0UTdlTSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FsQzRldFE3ZU08L2E+PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQ2FuZXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NhbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSFJQbmdMZUxsQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0hSUG5nTGVMbEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FuZXMgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBD YW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nh bmVzRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjcxOTgyMjg2MzgwNTY0NTE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In his first game back from a leg injury since September of last year, the third-year player Jalen Rivers earned player of the week honors from the ACC. He helped Miami gain over 600 yards of offense in the season-opening win over Bethune. The 6'5" 325-pound guard was part of a unit that did not allow a sack and helped the Hurricanes gain over 300 yards on the ground.