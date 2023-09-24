The Hurricanes defeated Temple 41-7 to move to 4-0 on the year and are now ranked 17th in the AP Poll.

Other ACC conference teams Florida State (5th), North Carolina (15th), and Duke (17th), remain ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

The Seminoles pulled out a narrow 31-24 overtime win over Clemson to remain ranked in the top five. FSU dropped one spot as Ohio State leaped over the Noles with its 17-14 win over Notre Dame. North Carolina moved up two spots, and Duke moved up one spot in the poll. The Tar Heels moved to 4-0 with a 41-24 road win over Pitt, while the Blue Devils took care of business on the road, dismantling UConn 41-7.

UNC and FSU remain as the only ranked teams currently on Miami's schedule.

Miami is on a bye this and will host unranked Georgia Tech for its fourth home game of the season.

See full AP Poll here.