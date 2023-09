The Hurricanes defeated Bethune-Cookman 48-7 to move to 3-0 on the year and are now ranked 20th in the AP Poll.

Other ACC conference teams Florida State (4th), North Carolina (17th), and Duke (18th), are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

The Seminoles struggled on the road against Boston College but escaped with a 31-29 win, dropping one spot in the poll. North Carolina and Duke moved up three spots in the poll. The Tar Heels moved to 3-0 with a 31-13 win over Minnesota, while the Blue Devils handled Northwestern 38-14.

UNC and FSU remain the only ranked teams currently on Miami's schedule. Clemson is the first team outside the top 25, receiving 76 votes. The Tigers beat FAU 48-14 Saturday. Miami will host Clemson on October 21st.

Miami will face unranked Temple for its first road game of the season this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern.

