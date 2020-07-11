CaneSport - Miami Northwestern AD: “Hopefully The U will get back to glory days”

Miami Northwestern AD: “Hopefully The U will get back to glory days”
The Miami Hurricanes added a fourth commitment from Miami Northwestern High School with the announcement from DB Kamren Kinchens.He joins a commit list that includes his teammates Tim Burns, Romell...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news