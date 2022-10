Gattis also talks about the play in which Tyler Van Dyke was injured, Jake Garcia 's performance, and the value the transfers have provided this season.

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis addresses turnovers and lack of consistency in the running game at Monday's press conference.

Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele answers questions regarding issues with tackling, failing to get off the field on 3rd and 4th down, and what Virginia presents.

He also talks of similarities between Miami with Alabama when Nick Saban started in his first year with the Crimson Tide.