The 6'1" 210-pound linebacker had 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and eight sacks for Monsignor Pace this season. He is likely to make a huge jump this year, transitioning to a true off-ball linebacker role that differed from his mainly pass-rushing responsibilities at Pace.

Shavers' has long been a focus for Miami, as he is part of the Miami Gardens Ravens group that includes five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader , four-star running back Davion Gause , and several others. Trader recently named Miami his top five schools list with Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and Tennessee.

Miami missed out on 2023 Central linebacker Stanquan Clark, who made a similar move to Central his senior year. With Shavers making the jump in December rather than late summer, Miami will have a chance to get eyes and intel on him much earlier than Clark.

Staffer DeMarcus Van Dyke has long been the point man with Shavers, but with him now at Miami Central, influences like coaches Roland Smith, Reginald Bain, and Sabbath Joseph can step in and be a voice as well.

Former Central players like Laurence Seymore, Rueben Bain, and Wesley Bissainthe all still hang around the program and know Shavers personally. That influence from so many different angles should have Miami in a good position for a commitment if they decide to push for one. Shavers visited in the summer for Miami's barbecue.

Shavers has elite traits and fits the mold of the Bissainthe's and Clarks as uber-athletic linebackers who strike with physicality. Georgia and Florida brought in Shavers on campus several times, but with enough Miami voices in his ear, his inclusion in a Miami pipeline program, and the chance to stay home, he is on commit watch right away.