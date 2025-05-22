Published May 22, 2025
Miami offers local 2026 five-star forward Caleb Gaskins
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Miami Hurricanes staff observed talent at the EYBL Circuit and offered local 2026 five-star Caleb Gaskins, who plays locally at powerhouse Christopher Columbus High School.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Gaskins plays for the AAU program Nightrydas Elite and has been a player of interest for Miami since former Columbus head coach Andrew Moran was hired by the Hurricanes this spring.

Moran and Gaskins won a national championship at Columbus and the Peach Jam with the Nightrydas.

Gaskins, the 13th-ranked player in the nation, averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in the EYBL Circuit.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook