Miami offers local 2026 five-star forward Caleb Gaskins

The Miami Hurricanes staff observed talent at the EYBL Circuit and offered local 2026 five-star Caleb Gaskins, who plays locally at powerhouse Christopher Columbus High School.
Gaskins plays for the AAU program Nightrydas Elite and has been a player of interest for Miami since former Columbus head coach Andrew Moran was hired by the Hurricanes this spring.
Moran and Gaskins won a national championship at Columbus and the Peach Jam with the Nightrydas.
Gaskins, the 13th-ranked player in the nation, averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in the EYBL Circuit.
