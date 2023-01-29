One of the rising talents from South Florida received an offer from the hometown team Sunday morning. Romanas "OJ" Frederique, who has already been training with a current Miami Hurricane, got the call from Miami Sunday morning, and for him, it was a dream come true.

"Truly amazing feeling," Frederique said about getting the offer from Miami. "I've been training with their players like Te'Cory Couch already. Knowing that I got an offer from them it's great. It's a blessing."

The 2024 talent was contacted by Miami's recruiting department the Hurricanes staff expressed how much they want to keep him in South Florida. OJ has the physical traits to be an elite cornerback on the college level and Miami has taken notice.

"They were telling me they love my physique, my size, and how I'm a great corner and how they want to keep me in South Florida."

Frederique played with the Miami Gardens Ravens youth football team and Miami alum Rod Mack who first introduced OJ to the University of Miami.

"I watched them a lot. Especially having a coach that play for Miami, it's been a part of me ever since."