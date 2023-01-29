Miami offers local talented 2024 defensive back OJ Frederique
One of the rising talents from South Florida received an offer from the hometown team Sunday morning. Romanas "OJ" Frederique, who has already been training with a current Miami Hurricane, got the call from Miami Sunday morning, and for him, it was a dream come true.
"Truly amazing feeling," Frederique said about getting the offer from Miami. "I've been training with their players like Te'Cory Couch already. Knowing that I got an offer from them it's great. It's a blessing."
The 2024 talent was contacted by Miami's recruiting department the Hurricanes staff expressed how much they want to keep him in South Florida. OJ has the physical traits to be an elite cornerback on the college level and Miami has taken notice.
"They were telling me they love my physique, my size, and how I'm a great corner and how they want to keep me in South Florida."
Frederique played with the Miami Gardens Ravens youth football team and Miami alum Rod Mack who first introduced OJ to the University of Miami.
"I watched them a lot. Especially having a coach that play for Miami, it's been a part of me ever since."
OJ is part of the national champion seven-on-seven team South Florida Express and trains against five-star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader. Frederique provided his opinion on which player is the tougher cover.
"The toughest person to guard I would say is JoJo [Joshisa Trader]," said Frederique. "JoJo can do it all. He can move very quickly, he has strong hands. Going against the top guys in practice is boosting me up. They are definitely making me better."
The upcoming senior will make the move to South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas from Deerfield Beach for his senior year. The defensive back feels he will develop to greater heights under the guidance of the STA coaching staff with Head Coach Roger Harriott Miami alum and former defensive back, Earl Little who is the defensive coordinator.
"I've known Coach Roger Harriott since sixth grade. I've been going to their camps every year. He's a great man."
Miami has also offered 2024 talents WR Chance Robinson, DB Earl Kulp, LB Nick Rodriguez, WR James Madison, and DB Ryan Mack, from St. Thomas Aquinas. The other school to offer Frederique is Florida State thus far.
