CORAL GABLES, FLA. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll on Friday, recognizing a league record of 5,942 student-athletes for classroom excellence during the most recent academic year, including 235 Miami student-athletes.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. This marks the most-ever student-athlete honorees and the fourth consecutive year in which at least 5,500 ACC student-athletes have achieved Honor Roll status.

“I am incredibly proud of all the Hurricanes student-athletes who made the ACC Academic Honor Roll,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “I also want to thank our coaching and academic staffs for continuing to help them achieve their goals in the classroom.”

Each of the ACC's 15 schools had multiple student-athletes who achieved ACC Academic Honor Roll listing for the fifth time, which for Miami included Franco Aubone (men’s tennis), Selina Dantzler (women’s track and field), Clay James (football), Taylor Kuligowski (rowing) and Anastasia Ray (rowing). Twenty-six UM student-athletes earned honors for the fourth time in their careers.

