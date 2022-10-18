Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke starts with his thoughts on Brashard's Smith progression. He also touches on gaining confidence as a passer and a runner. Van Dyke talks about Duke's defense and the concerns they pose.
Linebacker Corey Flagg talks about the performance against Virginia Tech and the challenge of containing mobile Duke quarterback Riley Leonard.
Defensive Lineman Akheem Mesidor talks about his growth as a player, the NFL players he watches, the challenge running quarterbacks impose, and how the rotation of the defensive line has helped him.
Wide Receiver Colbie Young talks about adjusting to the FBS level from JUCO, the weather in South Florida, and the players that he tries to model his game after. A former Miami Hurricane reached out to Young after his breakout performance against Virginia Tech.