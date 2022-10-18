Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke starts with his thoughts on Brashard's Smith progression. He also touches on gaining confidence as a passer and a runner. Van Dyke talks about Duke's defense and the concerns they pose.

Linebacker Corey Flagg talks about the performance against Virginia Tech and the challenge of containing mobile Duke quarterback Riley Leonard.

Defensive Lineman Akheem Mesidor talks about his growth as a player, the NFL players he watches, the challenge running quarterbacks impose, and how the rotation of the defensive line has helped him.