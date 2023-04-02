Content Loading

Sophomore forward Norchad Omier said that the Hurricanes did not play Miami basketball in the Final Four loss to UConn and explained what the game plan was to try to slow down Adama Sonongo. Omier talks about how proud he is of the team's success despite the loss in the Final Four. He also talks about moving on from the loss and says transferring to Miami was the greatest decision he's ever made.

Junior guard Isaiah Wong provides his take on what happened in the Final Four loss to UConn and explains how the Huskies took them out of their game. Wong answers the question of if Miami was getting the looks that they wanted or if the Hurricanes just could not make shots against UConn. He also talks about what he will remember the most about the team.

Sophomore guard Nijel Pack talks of a sneaker malfunction and talks of what UConn did to slow the Hurricanes down. He said that Miami failed to share the ball to a level to be successful. Pack explains that adjustments were made at halftime but the lead was then still insurmountable. Pack said the team did get some great looks but just were not able to make shots.

Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph said the biggest things were the offensive rebounds were the biggest difference in the game. Joseph said the shots just were not falling for the Hurricanes and explains what the game plan was going into the game. He feels that season was a success despite the big loss to UConn in the Final Four and talks of the next step in his career.

Senior forward Anthony Walker talks of how special this team was this season and provides his takeaways going into the year.

Junior guard Harlond Beverly talks about how special the season was in helping Miami make its first Final Four in school history. He said that the difference in the game came down to simply UConn making more shots than Miami. His takeaway from the season was learning what it takes to win and has confidence that Miami can return to this stage next season.

