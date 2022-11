Quarterback Jacurri Brown talks about starting his first college game, the play of the offensive line, quarterback play, and the joy of playing football.

Running Back Jaylan Knighton talks about the work he's put in to have the performance he had against Georgia Tech. He talks about what Brown brings to the offense, Kinchens' performance, and his thoughts on the offensive line.

Center Jakai Clark talks to the media after a solid performance from the offensive line. He also shares his thoughts on Brown and Knighton's showing against Georgia Tech. He also talks of what he's seen from the play of all the Miami quarterbacks in practice.