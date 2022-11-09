Miami Players Will Play With Heavy Hearts, HS Teammate Still Honored
Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo will have more than football on his mind when he takes the field at Georgia Tech this Saturday. His former high school teammate Bryce Gowdy, who tragically took his own life one week away from traveling to Atlanta to start his collegiate career at Georgia Tech.
Gowdy is still on the roster for the Yellow Jackets. Restrepo was asked about how he felt about how the school still continues to honor Gowdy.
"You know the quote gone but not forgotten. He will always be in my mind every time I step on the field," Restrepo said in a zoom press conference Tuesday. "I'm glad that his name is still on the roster, it means a lot, but this one's definitely going to be one for him."
Restrepo and Gowdy were teammates at Deerfield Beach High School when the tragedy happened and Restrepo decided to change his number to 7 from 80 to honor his late teammate's number he had in high school. Miami running back Jaylan Knighton was also teammates with Gowdy in high school and many other South Florida players on Miami's roster knew Gowdy as well.
Gowdy struggled with leaving his family to go to college to struggle without him, and that pressure caused him to be struck by a train in South Florida.
As a result, The Bryce Gowdy Foundation was created to help those who struggle with mental illness.
"Even in practice, I say a little prayer asking that he watches over me. This week is definitely going to be an emotional one. Every single time we play Georgia Tech it's been emotional at the beginning of the game for me, cause I know I'm suppose to have my brother out there o on the field with me. "
Restrepo returned to the field from a foot injury against Virginia after being out the previous five games. Since his return, he's registered three catches for 36 yards.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County