Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo will have more than football on his mind when he takes the field at Georgia Tech this Saturday. His former high school teammate Bryce Gowdy, who tragically took his own life one week away from traveling to Atlanta to start his collegiate career at Georgia Tech.

Gowdy is still on the roster for the Yellow Jackets. Restrepo was asked about how he felt about how the school still continues to honor Gowdy.

"You know the quote gone but not forgotten. He will always be in my mind every time I step on the field," Restrepo said in a zoom press conference Tuesday. "I'm glad that his name is still on the roster, it means a lot, but this one's definitely going to be one for him."

Restrepo and Gowdy were teammates at Deerfield Beach High School when the tragedy happened and Restrepo decided to change his number to 7 from 80 to honor his late teammate's number he had in high school. Miami running back Jaylan Knighton was also teammates with Gowdy in high school and many other South Florida players on Miami's roster knew Gowdy as well.