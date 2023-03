Head Coach Katie Meier starts with an opening statement praising the Villanova team after Miami's 70-68 win to advance to its first Elite Eight in school history.

Destiny Harden and Jasmyne Roberts talk about what allowed them to make the plays late to win the game. Harden also talks of the belief that she had in Roberts and how and the challenge of defending Maddie Siegrist.

Meier talks of how her team was able to sustain the victory despite giving up a 21-point lead. Meier is asked about the transition of the team throughout the season.

All talk about making history for Miami and what it means to them.