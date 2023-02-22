Freshman second baseman Blake Cyr bookended the Home Run Derby with a three-run jack in the second and a two-run blast in the eighth.

For the fourth time in its first five games, Miami (4-1) smacked at least three home runs.

“The guys were swinging the bat,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “The ball is jumping off their bats right now…We feel like we can hit for power in our lineup. It’s kind of our MO.”

No. 22 Miami demolished four dingers and never looked back, downing the Sycamores, 9-3, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes, who entered Wednesday evening tied for fifth nationally in homers, put on a hitting clinic against Indiana State .

After coming off the bench in the Hurricanes’ first two contests, Cyr has launched three round-trippers and plated 10 runs in a trio of starts.

“When you turn the lights on, there are certain guys that it just clicks,” DiMare said. “Blake is showing that right now. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He brings a certain energy and passion to the team that the guys like. He’s going to keep playing if he continues to swing the bat like that.”

Meanwhile, sophomore left fielder Edgardo Villegas and Yohandy Morales both left the yard in the third, as the Hurricanes led by five over the Sycamores (2-2) after three frames.

With the offense teeing off of Indiana State pitching, Miami starter Ben Chestnutt looked like a veteran in his first career Division I start.

Chestnutt (1-0) scattered one run and two hits across five innings, striking out seven Sycamores. The right-hander retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced working around a solo shot and a walk.

“Ben got ahead of a lot of hitters,” DiMare said. “I thought he did an excellent job of mixing his pitches. He located his fastball, curveball, and changeup all for strikes. His command was certainly better than his first appearance out of the bullpen.”

The Hurricanes used five pitchers after Chestnutt, highlighted by fourth-year junior Ronaldo Gallo and freshman Alex Walsh.

Gallo struck out the side in the eighth, while Walsh punched out three of his own in a scoreless ninth.

As a staff, the six Miami hurlers combined for 16 strikeouts.

The Hurricanes continue their season-opening eight-game homestand, welcoming the Dartmouth Big Green to Mark Light Field Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics