Miami pressing hard for USC transfer DL, decision coming soon
The same day Mario Cristobal was hired at Miami, a USC defensive lineman entered the transfer portal.That would be Jacob Lichtenstein.Yes, the timing was a coincidence. But it could be a fortuitous...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news