Miami Punter Lou Hedley Once Again A Contender For The Guy Award

The Australian punter will get one more shot at the best punter award. Lou Hedley, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Augusta Sports Council. The award is given annually to the top punter in the country and is named after the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Hedley is a six-year redshirt senior and was a finalist for the award in 2020 and a semifinalist in 2021. In the previous year, he was also an Associated Press Second Team All-American.

He is one of 48 players named to the watch list which includes five from the ACC conference.

Hedley is a two-time Second Team All-ACC designee. He has averaged 45.2 yards per punt over his three seasons at Miami. He recorded at least one 60-yard punt each year and registered a high of 67. Last year, he booted 40.4 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard-line.



