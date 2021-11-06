Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke: 305's New Field General

When it was announced that D'Eriq King was out for the season, many believed that that was the death knell in a disappointing Miami season, but Tyler Van Dyke has blown new life into the Hurricanes. Van Dyke has led the Canes to back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 2017. And he has not just been managing the Miami offense, but he has been playing like an experienced quarterback. In the last two games, he has totaled 751 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Take a look at Tyler Van Dyke and why he is making people around the country take notice of him: