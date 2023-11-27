Miami redshirt junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is looking for a fresh start and will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Van Dyke had a roller coaster ride at Miami. He took over the quarterback spot Sept. 25, 2021, and went on to throw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Miami then switched to coach Mario Cristobal in 2022 and Van Dyke faltered and eventually lost his job.

Van Dyke threw for 1,844 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022, but Miami ended up hiring a new offensive coordinator following the season.

Van Dyke had an uneven redshirt junior year, where he threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-33 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 9, and then struggled against Virginia and NC State and he got benched. Van Dyke returned to the starting lineup after his backup was injured, and he threw for 617 yards and three touchdowns during the last two games against Louisville and Boston College.

Van Dyke finished his Miami career going 581-of-912 passing for 7,478 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, plus 32 rushing yards and two scores.

Rivals.com ranked Van Dyke the No. 204 overall player and No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the country in the class of 2020 coming out of Suffield (Conn.) Academy.

The 5-10, 210-pound Chaney has battled injuries, but had 94 carries for 478 and six touchdowns this season. He had 24 carries for 106 yards in a 23-20 loss vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 7, and added 12 carries for 85 yards in a 27-20 loss at Florida State on Nov. 11.

Chaney has 175 career carries for 852 yards and six touchdowns, and added 17 catches for 162 yards. He was a Rivals.com four-star prospect at Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep in the class of 2020, and the No. 17 running back in the country.

Flagg has been a steady linebacker the last three years. The 6-0, 230-pounder had 48 tackles and one forced fumble this season. He has 179 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Rivals.com had Flagg as a three-star prospect in the class of 2020 coming out of Houston (Texas) North Shore, and the No. 24 inside linebacker in the country.