Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in Heisman form early in 2023
Miami was once known as QBU. Miami went through an impressive stretch from the late 70s with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly to late 80s and early 90s Heisman winners Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta.
Since Torretta, quarterback play has been hit or miss for the Miami football program. There have been high-performing quarterbacks with Jacory Harris and Brad Kaaya but the only other QB to be in the Heisman conversation in the last 30 years or so has been Ken Dorsey. Dorsey was a Heisman finalist in 2001 and 2002.
This season, Tyler Van Dyke is off to a Heisman-caliber season. Of the quarterbacks in college football that have 75 or more pass attempts (the amount Van Dyke currently has), only three signal callers rank above him in passer rating (200.6) - Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), and Michael Penix (Washington).
Pro Football Focus also recognized Van Dyke as the highest-graded quarterback among power 5 QBs. Despite the early recognition, Van Dyke remains focused on winning games and not the accolades.
"Honestly, I don't look at it," Van Dyke said in a Zoom press conference Wednesday. "I might see some stuff, but like it really doesn't bother me, whether he's ranked hundredth quarterback or he's ranked one, whatever, it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, just try to be here every day, getting better. One practice at a time, one game at a time. My whole goal is to win, so I'm not worried about all these accolades. I think everyone will get accolades as we win. The more we win, the more that will come, so I'm really not focused on, really don't see much of that stuff. Not really on social media stuff, so, yeah, but just stay level-headed and keep working hard."
Van Dyke, a native of Connecticut, grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan and will have an opportunity to play at Lincoln Finacial Field, the stadium in which his childhood team plays this Saturday. Van Dyke's favorite player was former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb growing up.
"I have a lot of family there. It's only about like a three-hour drive. I have a lot of people there. I grew up an Eagles fan, and we actually had season tickets growing up, so went to a lot of games growing up at the 'Linc,' so very excited to play there. It'll be a cool experience."
The potential future pro, Van Dyke, has a better quarterback rating than Bryce Young (173.4), and Anthony Richardson (92.7) in the 2022 season after three games. Young and Richardson were chosen at number one and four in the 2023 NFL draft.
When measured against the current class, Vegas thinks Van Dyke is on the outside looking in regarding the Heisman with +4000 odds. According to Bet MGM, twelve other players have better odds, with USC QB Caleb Williams as the favorite at +350.
Van Dyke will get opportunities to prove his Heisman worthiness against two candidates with better odds in North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+3500) and Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (+1200).
Although it's very early in the season, it seems the only factors in the way of an invite to the Heisman ceremony for Van Dyke are wins and a signature Heisman moment if he continues to perform as he has so far.
