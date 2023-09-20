Miami was once known as QBU. Miami went through an impressive stretch from the late 70s with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly to late 80s and early 90s Heisman winners Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta. Since Torretta, quarterback play has been hit or miss for the Miami football program. There have been high-performing quarterbacks with Jacory Harris and Brad Kaaya but the only other QB to be in the Heisman conversation in the last 30 years or so has been Ken Dorsey. Dorsey was a Heisman finalist in 2001 and 2002. This season, Tyler Van Dyke is off to a Heisman-caliber season. Of the quarterbacks in college football that have 75 or more pass attempts (the amount Van Dyke currently has), only three signal callers rank above him in passer rating (200.6) - Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), and Michael Penix (Washington).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBRQiBUeWxlciBWYW4gRHlrZSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbjo8YnI+ PGJyPvCfmYwgNTcvNzUgKDc2JSk8YnI+8J+ZjCA4MjEgWWFyZHM8YnI+8J+Z jCA4IFRvdWNoZG93bnM8YnI+8J+ZjCAxIEludGVyY2VwdGlvbiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMzRHd1RhMjIwcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzM0 R3dUYTIyMHA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIENvbGxlZ2UgKEBQRkZfQ29s bGVnZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfQ29sbGVn ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMjY3MDM1MDQ1NzQwMTM5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Pro Football Focus also recognized Van Dyke as the highest-graded quarterback among power 5 QBs. Despite the early recognition, Van Dyke remains focused on winning games and not the accolades. "Honestly, I don't look at it," Van Dyke said in a Zoom press conference Wednesday. "I might see some stuff, but like it really doesn't bother me, whether he's ranked hundredth quarterback or he's ranked one, whatever, it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, just try to be here every day, getting better. One practice at a time, one game at a time. My whole goal is to win, so I'm not worried about all these accolades. I think everyone will get accolades as we win. The more we win, the more that will come, so I'm really not focused on, really don't see much of that stuff. Not really on social media stuff, so, yeah, but just stay level-headed and keep working hard."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdoZXN0IGdyYWRlZCBRdWFydGVyYmFja3MgdGhpcyBzZWFzb27i rZDvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lmUUdyeXA5Y3QiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95ZlFHcnlwOWN0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBDb2xs ZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDQ0ODIyODk0OTE4MzcxNjc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Van Dyke, a native of Connecticut, grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan and will have an opportunity to play at Lincoln Finacial Field, the stadium in which his childhood team plays this Saturday. Van Dyke's favorite player was former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb growing up. "I have a lot of family there. It's only about like a three-hour drive. I have a lot of people there. I grew up an Eagles fan, and we actually had season tickets growing up, so went to a lot of games growing up at the 'Linc,' so very excited to play there. It'll be a cool experience." The potential future pro, Van Dyke, has a better quarterback rating than Bryce Young (173.4), and Anthony Richardson (92.7) in the 2022 season after three games. Young and Richardson were chosen at number one and four in the 2023 NFL draft.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBRQiBUeWxlciBWYW4gRHlrZSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbjo8YnI+ PGJyPi0gNzYgQ01QJSAoMXN0IGluIEFDQyk8YnI+LSA4MjIgeWFyZHMgKDR0 aCBpbiBBQ0MpPGJyPi0gOCBQYXNzaW5nIFREIChUMm5kIGluIEFDQyk8YnI+ LSAxIElOVCA8YnI+LSAyMDAuNiBRQlIgKDFzdCBpbiBBQ0MpPGJyPjxicj5D YW5lcyBhcmUgMy0wIGFuZCBsb29raW5nIHN0cm9uZyBiZWhpbmQgdGhlaXIg UUIuIPCfk4ggTWlhbWkgcGxheXMgVGVtcGxlIHRoaXMgd2VlayBhbmQgbG9v ayB0byBzdGF5IHVuZGVmZWF0ZWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9t YUtaOWhaZ0FsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWFLWjloWmdBbDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBKV1AgU3BvcnRzIC8gQ0ZCQWxlcnRz7qiAIChASldQU3BvcnRz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pXUFNwb3J0cy9zdGF0 dXMvMTcwNDI4OTI2OTM5MTc0OTUzOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==