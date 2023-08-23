Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke Named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami veteran quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was among those student-athletes named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, it was announced Tuesday.
The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.
The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. This year’s watch list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2023 college football season.
In his two seasons as starting quarterback at Miami, Van Dyke has compiled 4,766 passing yards with 35 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions. The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, Van Dyke has completed 62.5% of his passes through nearly two seasons, including a career-best 63.2% completion rate in 2022.
Van Dyke becomes the latest Hurricane to be selected as a preseason candidate for a major award joining Kam Kinchens (Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award), Javion Cohen (Outland Trophy), Matt Lee (Rimington Award), Elijah Arroyo (Mackey Award) and Andy Borregales (Groza Award), among others.
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of USA Today
