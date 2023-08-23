CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami veteran quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was among those student-athletes named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, it was announced Tuesday.

The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.

The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. This year’s watch list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2023 college football season.

In his two seasons as starting quarterback at Miami, Van Dyke has compiled 4,766 passing yards with 35 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions. The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, Van Dyke has completed 62.5% of his passes through nearly two seasons, including a career-best 63.2% completion rate in 2022.