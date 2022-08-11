Miami Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce Shares Thoughts On QB Room

Miami Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce talks about what he is looking for in quarterback prospects at Miami's Media Day.

Ponce stated there has been a 'big leap' for Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown from spring ball and both have a specific skill set in which they need to get better.

The FIU alum is in his first year at the position at the University of Miami and recruited all three of the top three QBs on the depth chart out of high school.

The Miami native previously worked at Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Louisville as the quarterbacks coach.