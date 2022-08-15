Miami Ranked 16th In AP Poll, Third In ACC

Going into the 2022 season Miami has high expectations that include winning the Coastal Division and reaching the ACC Championship game for only the second time in school history.

The associated press released its Top 25 Monday ahead of the start of the 2022 season and Miami came in ranked 16th in the poll behind Clemson (4th) and NC State (13th) in the ACC. Pittsburgh and Wake Forest are also ranked in the top 25 at 17th and 22nd respectively.

The AP ranked the Canes one place higher than the coaches poll released last week.

Last season the Hurricanes were ranked 14th in the preseason AP poll and finished the season unranked at 7-5.

The top five included Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

Miami's week three opponent Texas A&M is ranked 6th in the nation. The Hurricanes currently have three ranked teams on its schedule with Clemson, Texas A&M, and Pittsburgh. North Carolina, also on the schedule, received nine votes.

Miami is the lone Florida school in the top 25 with Florida and UCF receiving votes.



