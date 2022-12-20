The Miami Hurricanes are No. 8 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I Pre-Season Poll, the publication announced Tuesday morning.

The Hurricanes garnered a top-25 preseason ranking for the ninth time in the past decade. Miami is the lone ACC program to earn a top-10 preseason mark from Collegiate Baseball in three of the last four years, trailing only four-time pick and SEC power Vanderbilt, nationally.

The complete Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I Pre-Season Poll can be viewed HERE.

Miami is one of 10 teams from the ACC in the annual Collegiate Baseball preseason poll. The Hurricanes are joined by No. 6 Louisville, No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 11 North Carolina, No. 16 Virginia, No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 28 Virginia Tech, No. 30 NC State, No. 32 Florida State, and No. 42 Clemson.

In 2022, head coach Gino DiMare’s fourth season, the Hurricanes earned a national seed and hosted a regional for the first time in six years. Miami tallied a 40-20 overall record, leading the ACC with 20 conference victories. The Hurricanes were ranked as high as No. 2 nationally and notched a 14-game winning streak, the program’s longest since 2014.

Six Hurricanes collected All-ACC accolades, including first baseman CJ Kayfus, right-handed pitcher Karson Ligon, third baseman Yohandy Morales and right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters, all of whom return for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, two Miami players garnered All-America status, highlighted by Walters as a unanimous selection.

The Hurricanes bring back 20 letter winners from a year ago, supplementing their talented roster with 15 newcomers — eight freshmen and seven transfers.

Miami begins its 2023 season against Penn State on Feb. 17. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics