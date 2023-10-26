CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – After its first final four appearance in school history, Miami was voted the second-ranked team in the ACC Preseason Poll.

Miami earned five first-place votes and totaled 693 points to finish second in the poll, marking the Hurricanes’ top preseason projection in program history (previous high was fourth in 2009, 2018, and 2023). Miami is ranked 13th in the AP Poll to start the season.

Duke was voted the preseason favorite to win the 2023-24 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Championship following a vote of a select media panel. Ranked No. 2 nationally in the preseason Associated Press poll, the Blue Devils are the preseason ACC favorites for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons.

The reigning ACC tournament champions, Duke, claimed 44 of the 51 first-place votes, accumulating 757 points.

North Carolina earned one first-place vote and 670 points to finish third in the poll, while Virginia earned the other first-place vote and totaled 593 points to take fourth. Clemson finished with 570 points to notch fifth in the preseason poll.

Wake Forest (440 points) was sixth in the poll and followed in seventh through 15th place by NC State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse, Florida State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Notre Dame.

Miami fourth-year junior forward Norchad Omier was an All-ACC first-team preseason selection.