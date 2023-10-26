Miami ranked second in ACC Preseason Poll, Omier named to first team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – After its first final four appearance in school history, Miami was voted the second-ranked team in the ACC Preseason Poll.
Miami earned five first-place votes and totaled 693 points to finish second in the poll, marking the Hurricanes’ top preseason projection in program history (previous high was fourth in 2009, 2018, and 2023). Miami is ranked 13th in the AP Poll to start the season.
Duke was voted the preseason favorite to win the 2023-24 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Championship following a vote of a select media panel. Ranked No. 2 nationally in the preseason Associated Press poll, the Blue Devils are the preseason ACC favorites for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons.
The reigning ACC tournament champions, Duke, claimed 44 of the 51 first-place votes, accumulating 757 points.
North Carolina earned one first-place vote and 670 points to finish third in the poll, while Virginia earned the other first-place vote and totaled 593 points to take fourth. Clemson finished with 570 points to notch fifth in the preseason poll.
Wake Forest (440 points) was sixth in the poll and followed in seventh through 15th place by NC State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse, Florida State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Notre Dame.
Miami fourth-year junior forward Norchad Omier was an All-ACC first-team preseason selection.
The media panelists selected Duke’s Kyle Filipowski as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau was chosen as ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.
Joining Omier and Filipowski on the first team was Clemson’s PJ Hall, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, and Virginia’s Reece Beekman.
Miami fourth-year junior guard Nijel Pack made the All-ACC second-team preseason selection.
The rest of the second team comprises Boston College’s Quinten Post, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor, Pitt’s Blake Hinson, and Syracuse’s Judah Mintz.
The 71st season of ACC men’s basketball begins on Monday, Nov. 6, with 14 of the league’s 15 teams in action. League play starts Saturday, Dec. 2.
The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last eight NCAA Championships, with 99 NCAA Tournament wins in that span.
Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 22 tournaments and won 17 national championships overall. Existing ACC member schools have combined for 67 Men’s Final Four appearances, and a national-best 664 NCAA Tournament wins.
The ACC owns the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.618).
All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.
Miami opens its season at home on Monday, Nov. 6 against NJIT.
