The Miami Hurricanes have announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Jim Larrañaga's Hurricanes will play in 11 games between November 7th and December 28th. Nine games will be played in the sunshine state, with eight at the Watsco Center. “Coming off one of the best years in Miami basketball history, everyone within our program is incredibly excited for the upcoming season,” Larrañaga says. “We’ve put together a strong non-conference slate that includes games against quality opponents at home, on the road and at neutral sites. These matchups will help our players be ready for the stiff competition they will face throughout ACC play."

Miami starts things off with an October 20th exhibition versus IUP, followed by its November 7th season-opener against Lafayette 18 days later. Also, in their first contest at home, the Hurricanes plan to raise its Elite Eight banner prior to tip-off. Things continue for the Hurricanes with games against UNC Greensboro (Nov. 11) and Florida A&M (Nov. 15) before traveling to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Miami starts tournament play on Nov. 20th against Providence, Larrañaga's alma mater. If the Canes advance, they will play either Maryland or Saint Louis the following day.

The Hurricanes return to Coral Gables on November 23rd to take on St. Francis Brooklyn three days later. The Canes will head to Orlando shortly after to face UCF. Miami faced the Knights as part of their non-conference schedule last season. They dropped that game, 95-89. Rutgers travels to UM on November 30th to compete in the ACC/B1G Challenge. This contest favors Larrañaga's squad, as the 'Canes hold a 10-6 record in the event, having won five of those at home. The month of December will feature games against Cornell (Dec. 7), St. Francis (Dec. 17) and Vermont (Dec. 18).

THOUGHTS ON MIAMI'S NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE