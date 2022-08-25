Miami Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
The Miami Hurricanes have announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Jim Larrañaga's Hurricanes will play in 11 games between November 7th and December 28th. Nine games will be played in the sunshine state, with eight at the Watsco Center.
“Coming off one of the best years in Miami basketball history, everyone within our program is incredibly excited for the upcoming season,” Larrañaga says. “We’ve put together a strong non-conference slate that includes games against quality opponents at home, on the road and at neutral sites. These matchups will help our players be ready for the stiff competition they will face throughout ACC play."
Miami starts things off with an October 20th exhibition versus IUP, followed by its November 7th season-opener against Lafayette 18 days later.
Also, in their first contest at home, the Hurricanes plan to raise its Elite Eight banner prior to tip-off.
Things continue for the Hurricanes with games against UNC Greensboro (Nov. 11) and Florida A&M (Nov. 15) before traveling to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
Miami starts tournament play on Nov. 20th against Providence, Larrañaga's alma mater. If the Canes advance, they will play either Maryland or Saint Louis the following day.
The Hurricanes return to Coral Gables on November 23rd to take on St. Francis Brooklyn three days later. The Canes will head to Orlando shortly after to face UCF.
Miami faced the Knights as part of their non-conference schedule last season. They dropped that game, 95-89.
Rutgers travels to UM on November 30th to compete in the ACC/B1G Challenge. This contest favors Larrañaga's squad, as the 'Canes hold a 10-6 record in the event, having won five of those at home.
The month of December will feature games against Cornell (Dec. 7), St. Francis (Dec. 17) and Vermont (Dec. 18).
THOUGHTS ON MIAMI'S NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Larrañaga learned much about his team in Miami's eleven non-conference games last season. Whether it was their nail-biting finish against Penn State or the 32-point loss to Alabama, Larrañaga was able to discover which lineups work best.
In last season’s case, utilizing a small-ball rotation worked in Miami's favor, but that does not mean it will return. With new faces like Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier expected to be in the starting five, finding the role they are most comfortable with will tell all.
Known mainly for his shooting, Pack will be asked to play more of a quarterback role for the Hurricanes, similar to what Charlie Moore did last year. Omier, the 2022 Sun Belt Player of the Year, will be tested as Miami's center. The Hurricanes will look to see if the 6-foot-8 big can be relied on to compete with some of the nation's best centers.
Miami should expect more from Isaiah Wong from the jump, whose scoring abilities were overshadowed by an incredible season from Kameron McGusty. He'll be called upon to fill those scoring duties, with second-year player Wooga Poplar backing him up.
Jordan Miller returns as a lock for the starting lineup. In his second season with Larrañaga as his head coach, Miller is expected to be a double-figure scorer again, while playing that four spot for Miami.
Anthony Walker, a potential starter, could see an extended role this season. If Walker can find his shot from the perimeter early, expect him to play at the 3, 4, and 5 spots.
Questions surrounding Harlond Beverly and how he will be utilized should be answered by the beginning of ACC play. Larrañaga has noted they plan to take their time with Beverly, who's returning from a season-ending back injury.
These games of course matter, not just for record purposes, but to evaluate the talent on the team. With high expectations following an Elite Eight run, an impressive outing during these eleven games should have them in the AP Top 25 to begin conference play.