The Hurricanes (6-2) became bowl-eligible Saturday but remain unranked in the week 10 Associated Press Poll. Miami received 11 votes. Oklahoma State (77), North Carolina (54), Liberty (47), and Fresno State (16) received more votes than Miami.

ACC conference teams, Florida State (4th) (8-0) and Louisville (15th) (7-1) remain ranked in the top 25 for week ten.

Florida State remains undefeated and ranked in the top five in the country with its dominant 41-16 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Louisville shoutout Duke 23-0 to drop the Blue Devils out of the rankings.

For the second straight week, North Carolina was upset. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took down the Tar Heels 46-42 Saturday night, dropping them out of the rankings.

FSU and Louisville are the remaining ranked teams on Miami's schedule.

Miami will travel to NC State to battle the Wolfpack in primetime this Saturday.

See full AP Poll here.