The Hurricanes (5-2) matched its 2022 win total with a riveting 28-20 double-overtime victory over Clemson Saturday night but remain unranked in the week 9 AP Poll. Miami received 12 votes. Florida (34), Liberty (17), and Kansas State (16) received more votes than Miami.

Other ACC conference teams, Florida State (4th) (7-0), North Carolina (17th) (6-1), Louisville (18th) (6-1), and Duke (20th) (5-2) rank in the top 25 for week nine.

North Carolina was upset by Virginia 31-27 Saturday, and Florida State pulled away from Duke in the second half with a 38-20 win to remain undefeated and ranked in the top five in the country. Louisville, who was on a bye week, gets Duke at home this Saturday.

FSU and Louisville are the remaining ranked teams on Miami's schedule.

Miami will host Virginia on Saturday at 3:30 PM Eastern.

See full AP Poll here.