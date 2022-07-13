Miami Represented Well At Upcoming UA Future 50

Fifty of the nation’s top prospects from the Class of 2023 and 2024 have been selected to participate in the Under Armour Next Future 50, The event is scheduled for July 16th at IMG Academy in Bradenton Florida.

The UA Next Future 50 invites prospects for a day of skills training from coaches and NFL veterans. Players will take part in two on-field sessions during the Camp, beginning with position-specific drills in the morning, followed by 7-on-7 and Big Man Challenge competitions during the evening session.

The elite participants will receive coaching instruction from a host of former NFL Players, pro bowlers, and Super Bowl champions, including two-time Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith, two-time pro bowler Jermaine Lewis, and 14-year NFL quarterback Jeff Blake, among others.

The participants are mostly from the 2023 class but four from the 2024 class made the cut: Desmond Ricks, David Stone, Jonathan Echols, and Jerrick Gibson (all from IMG Academy).