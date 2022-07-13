 CanesCounty - Miami Represented Well At Upcoming UA Future 50
Miami Represented Well At Upcoming UA Future 50

Fifty of the nation’s top prospects from the Class of 2023 and 2024 have been selected to participate in the Under Armour Next Future 50, The event is scheduled for July 16th at IMG Academy in Bradenton Florida.

The UA Next Future 50 invites prospects for a day of skills training from coaches and NFL veterans. Players will take part in two on-field sessions during the Camp, beginning with position-specific drills in the morning, followed by 7-on-7 and Big Man Challenge competitions during the evening session.

The elite participants will receive coaching instruction from a host of former NFL Players, pro bowlers, and Super Bowl champions, including two-time Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith, two-time pro bowler Jermaine Lewis, and 14-year NFL quarterback Jeff Blake, among others.

The participants are mostly from the 2023 class but four from the 2024 class made the cut: Desmond Ricks, David Stone, Jonathan Echols, and Jerrick Gibson (all from IMG Academy).

  Miami Commits In Attendance:  

Francis Mauigoa



Jaden Rashada

Riley Williams

  Miami Targets In Attendance:  

Desmond Ricks




Cormani McClain

Jerrick Gibson

Joenel Aguero

Olaus Alinen

  Rivals 250 List Attendees:  

Adepoju Adebawore

Joenel Aguero

Olaus Alinen

Jackson Arnold

Jaiden Ausberry

Chadavian Bradley

Zachariah Branch

Peyton Bowen

Troy Bowles

Johntay Cook II

Jonathan Echols

Karmello English

Jerrick Gibson

Cayden Green

Jordan Hall

Luke Hasz

Jahlil Hurley

Braylon James

Dijon Johnson

Makai Lemon

Francis Mauigoa

Cormani McClain

Miles McVay

Malik Muhammad

Malachi Nelson

Jaden Rashada

Jordan Renaud

Desmond Ricks

Harris Sewell

Lucas Simmons

David Stone

Javien Toviano

Desmond Umeozulu

Ayden Williams

Riley Williams

Raylen Wilson

Dashawn Womack


Javin Simpkins is the lone attendee from the Tri-County Area (Miami-Dade, Broward, West Palm Beach).

