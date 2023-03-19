Jordan Miller starts by answering questions about being overlooked by media after a 85-69 win over Indiana in the round of 32.

Norchad Omier talks of the preparation that went into the game as the Canes started off strong from the opening tip. He also talks about what was said in huddle and his effort in rebounding.

Nijel Pack talked about they felt they could beat teams off the dribble and executed that plan in the game.

Head Coach Jim Larranaga said that Wooga Poplar landed on his backbone and does not have a timeline on when he will return.

Coach "L" talked about how the way the team defended early was the difference in the game and caused him not to use a timeout for the entire game.

Larranaga gave credit to assistant coach Bill Courtney and his players for getting to a second consecutive sweet sixteen.



He also talked about how the team's speed was utilized and how Jordan Miller has played like an All-American.