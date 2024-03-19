According to multiple reports, running back Henry Parrish plans to enter the transfer portal for the second time in his college career. The former Ole Miss back transferred to Miami two years ago.

The fifth-year senior plans to sit out for the rest of spring football. The Miami native signed with the Rebels out of local powerhouse Miami Columbus High School. After two seasons in Oxford, Parrish totaled 786 yards and five touchdowns. Parrish led the team in rushing yards in the last two seasons at Miami.

During his time in Coral Gables, Parrish ran for 1,242 yards and ten touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Parrish ran for over 100 yards four times as a Hurricane, with a high of 139 yards in a win against Temple last season.

The departure allows sophomore Tre'Vonte Citizen, redshirt freshman Chris Johnson Jr., and true freshman Chris Wheatley-Humphrey to get additional reps this spring.

Sophomore Mark Fletcher and redshirt sophomore Ajay Allen are both out this spring and likely will be RB1 and RB2 for the 2024 season opener.

The Hurricanes will also add true freshman running back Jordan Lyle to the running back room this summer. According to Rivals, Lyle was the third-ranked running back in the 2024 close.