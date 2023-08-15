Miami running backs Ajay Allen and Mark Fletcher are must plays this season
Miami got a double dose of the future of the running back room at Saturday's open scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen were the headliners, and many are starting to believe that the two could be the focus of the running game as the season progresses.
For true freshman Fletcher, there may be opportunities in the red zone that he sees, as he was able to get into the end zone twice Saturday from short distance.
"It was just good energy out there. Playing in my home town. I was just excited, Fletcher said. "Just actually in the Hard Rock playing instead of watching in the stands. It was just great energy, I'm just happy to be a part of it."
He credits The first score to the offensive line because of the gaping hole created; the second, he felt it was his duty to find the end zone. Fletcher shrugged off a tackle from Markeith Williams en route to the score.
"The O-Line blocked great. I just had one person to beat, and thank God I did. I saw the end zone; I had to make it there."
The 6'2" 225-pound back is the largest in the Miami running back room and is looking to build from a stellar high school career. Fletcher ran for over 4,000 yards at local powerhouse American Heritage Plantation and averaged 8.6 yards per carry in his senior year.
The question now becomes how much playing time should Fletcher get out of the gate. Henry Parrish and Don Chaney bring experience, and both want to help power the running game in 2023. If the scrimmage indicates how the season will go, Parrish and Chaney will serve as substantial compliments to Fletcher and Nebraska transfer Allen.
Allen displayed his speed and exploded for big runs during Saturday's scrimmage. Allen rushed for almost one hundred yards on just seven carries on the day, and his carries were more than Parrish and Chaney combined (6).
Allen averaged 5.8 yards per carry in his first college season for the Cornhuskers before injuring his collarbone, ending his season. The Louisiana native was contacted by Miami Senior Director of Recruiting Dennis Smith, who is also from Louisiana, about the opportunity to become a Hurricane.
"Dennis, he recruited me in high school when he was at Louisiana Tech. Once I hit the portal, Dennis knew I was the guy," Allen said. "When he contacted me I really didn't want to take any visits, I wanted to be here."
As a senior in high school, Allen rushed for 2,200 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. He mentioned that Miami had been his dream school and admired a future hall-of-fame running back growing up.
"I used to watch hall of famers here back in the days. I used to watch Frank Gore. He's one of my favorite running backs."
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson and Running Backs Coach Tim Harris are tasked with the decision to play the two newcomers over others this season. According to Harris, both have the potential to be impact players this season.
"Since he's been here, Ajay man, he's a worker. Very mature kid. Comes with a worker's mentality every single day that all of us coaches have been impressed by. His teammates have been impressed by that and just like Mark and some of our other freshmen that are there, he's put himself in good position to be a part of the competition, he's another one that definitely has the potential to be an impact player for us."
"Mark is a kid physically, you look at him, and he's ready to go, Harris said. "I think he'll put himself in a position to be a productive player for us this season. Whether early or whenever, but those questions will start to be answered in the next couple weeks.
Miami opens its season against Miami of Ohio on Friday night, September 1st at Hard Rock Stadium.
