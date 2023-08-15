Miami got a double dose of the future of the running back room at Saturday's open scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen were the headliners, and many are starting to believe that the two could be the focus of the running game as the season progresses. For true freshman Fletcher, there may be opportunities in the red zone that he sees, as he was able to get into the end zone twice Saturday from short distance.

"It was just good energy out there. Playing in my home town. I was just excited, Fletcher said. "Just actually in the Hard Rock playing instead of watching in the stands. It was just great energy, I'm just happy to be a part of it." He credits The first score to the offensive line because of the gaping hole created; the second, he felt it was his duty to find the end zone. Fletcher shrugged off a tackle from Markeith Williams en route to the score.

"The O-Line blocked great. I just had one person to beat, and thank God I did. I saw the end zone; I had to make it there." The 6'2" 225-pound back is the largest in the Miami running back room and is looking to build from a stellar high school career. Fletcher ran for over 4,000 yards at local powerhouse American Heritage Plantation and averaged 8.6 yards per carry in his senior year. The question now becomes how much playing time should Fletcher get out of the gate. Henry Parrish and Don Chaney bring experience, and both want to help power the running game in 2023. If the scrimmage indicates how the season will go, Parrish and Chaney will serve as substantial compliments to Fletcher and Nebraska transfer Allen. Allen displayed his speed and exploded for big runs during Saturday's scrimmage. Allen rushed for almost one hundred yards on just seven carries on the day, and his carries were more than Parrish and Chaney combined (6).

